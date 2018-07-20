Bitcoin Deflation Fears, EOS and the New Decentralized World w/ Jeff Berwick and Luke Rudkowski
Jeff Berwick and Luke Rudkowski give a Q&A discussion at the Pillar Unconference in Lithuania. Topics include: the power of decentralization, state indoctrination, cryptocurrencies for a peaceful world, the scam of the current financial system, sound money, the evils and dangers of Amazon, YouTube demonetization and censorship, privacy vs government, KYC regulations and transaction tracking, Venezuela, deflation and crypto, private services, Liberland, unschooling, living your passion.
