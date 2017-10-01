Quantum Internet: Scientists Are Using Diamonds to Send Secret Messages
The internet was built through a vast network of copper wires. In the future, it could be diamonds. Researchers at Princeton University are creating diamonds that they think will be able to store and transmit micro-messages called “qubits.” In a press release, they explain that their man-made diamonds could be used to build the new super-secure — and super-smart — internet of the future, called the quantum internet.
Posted by Bob Chapman
