The Fed Continues To Deceive The American People, It's All Smoke & Mirrors
Record number of American's age 85 and older are still working. Inflation has hit hard and the older generation needs the funds to make ends meet. There will be no economic bounce, the economy is breaking down and it is getting worse, it is built on an illusion and the illusion is breaking apart and people are starting to see the truth. The Fed reports that the banks passed the stress tests but we come to learn that the Fed manipulated the tests for the banks.
Posted by Bob Chapman
