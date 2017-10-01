At the behest of the government in Stockholm, a 20-page brochure was
sent to all households in Sweden in May 2018. The content of the
pamphlet provides instructions to local citizens and what they can do in
case of an armed conflict. To understand what Swedish policymakers are
preparing for, we need to analyze the geopolitics of Sweden.
