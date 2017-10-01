Tick Tock Here Comes The Truth, The Deep State Is Scrambling
Lisa Page might have flipped is now cooperating with the authorities. Rosenstein and Mueller indicted Russians again, but this time they did not include a corporation and they know these Russians will never come to the US, or will they. There is no proof, but there is proof that the DNC server was not hacked. The corporate media falls into the trap and asks for the declassification of only certain parts of the IG report. Q mentioned that they were waiting for someone or some entity to ask Trump to declassify the report. Trump and Putin met and Trump says that Russia did not meddle in the 2016 election. India finalizes the S400 purchase with Russia. Trump lays the ground work with Bolton, Iran must leave and then the US will leave. Assad says he wants a diplomatic resolution, he just got one and now the plan moves forward.
Posted by Bob Chapman
