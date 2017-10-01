Peter Schiff : Is Bitcoin the Future of Money?
Hosted by The SoHo Forum - July 2nd, 2018
Technically I lost this debate. But it has been confirmed to me that many Bitcoin supporters in the audience dishonestly voted in opposition to the motion prior to the debate so that they could switch sides after the debate so that my opponent would be declared the winner. That said, Erik is a passionate and sincere advocate for Bitcoin, but I just can't make the leap of faith necessary to accept his position.
