Why Big Business Hates Free Markets...And Loves Big Government
There is a huge misconception, where Americans are led to believe that
Government and Big Business are antagonists. We see it in Hollywood
movies, and in the media all the time. Americans need government
"regulations" to protect them from business. In reality, Big Business
could not be happier with this slight-of-hand. They love government
"regulations," and hate the free market.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment