International Bankster Agustin Carstens Begs Young People To Stop Using Bitcoin
Central banking is the source of many illogical reasons man is struggling. It cannot be overstated. The phenomenon of controlling the money supply must be illuminated into the public eye and it's evil must be taught to future generations.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment