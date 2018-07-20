ALEX JONES (FULL SHOW) Thursday 7/12/18: BIG NEWS DAY, Lindsay Grathwohl, Mike Cernovich
Date: Thursday July 12, 2018 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Thursday, July 12th: Stormy Daniels Arrested - Porn star Stormy Daniels was arrested for allegedly fondling undercover law enforcement officers in a strip club. Her Lawyer says the whole affair is a complete waste of resources. Also, jobless claims plunge back to May’s record low. Correspondingly, Trump’s popularity soars amid mainstream media’s bias against him. Joining today’s show is Lindsay Grathwohl discussing her father’s infiltration into Weather Underground as well as how the radical left is once again growing violent in America. Furthermore, writer and mindset activist Mike Cernovich explains the political polarization of America. Call and tune in now!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment