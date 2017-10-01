How Immigration became the most important issue in modern politics
Undoubtedly, immigration has become one of the most important issues in international politics... In fact, lately, both in Europe and in the United States, everything related to this issue takes over most of the news and front covers. This situation has caused mistrust, fear and lively anti-immigration political speeches. Now, why do people decide to emigrate? Who are these people who pack their bags and leave their land? Who benefits from this movement? Why is there, in general, such a negative perception of this phenomenon? In this video we’ll try to answer these questions and share some thoughts.
Posted by Bob Chapman
