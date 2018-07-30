Benjamin Fulford : The secret history of the planet Earth from 2000 to 2018
Benjamin Fulford: July 30, 2018
Notice to readers: For the next three weeks, barring some unprecedented news event, the reports will be pre-written as I take my annual sabbatical off the grid and off the Internet. Your understanding is appreciated. As we prepare for what may be the final autumn offensive that finally overthrows the Khazarian mafia cabal, it’s a good time to look at the big picture to understand why a secret battle for the planet Earth has been raging all these years. The best place to start is still the U.S. election of the year 2000, which was a coup d’état against American democracy that started the Nazi Fourth Reich headed by Fuhrer George Bush, Sr. That election was between two Western secret government factions: Faction 1—the Nazis, who wanted to kill 90% of humanity in order to “save the environment”; and Faction 2—the Global Warming faction, who said this could be accomplished by using “global warming” as an excuse to impose a carbon tax and a world government. The Nazis won by using fraud, murders, and death threats to terrorize the U.S. establishment into handing over power. This was followed by very real attempts to murder 90% of humanity. The Nazi regime of George Bush, Jr. began spreading bioweapons like SARS, weaponized bird flu, Ebola, etc. to wipe out most of humanity. At the same time, they created starvation crises in 33 countries by paying farmers money to grow “biofuel” instead of food. They also tried multiple times to start a nuclear world war using Iran, Syria, North Korea, and other hotspots. This is important to remember and cannot be repeated often enough: these people tried to kill you and your family, and are still trying to do so.
