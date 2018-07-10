Facebook Does It Again

just stop using Facebook.. I don't have an account, several people out there don't have an account.. All you people need to delete your Facebook account.. That's the only way to get Facebook to realize people have had enough, hit them in the wallet.. Delete your Facebook account today.
