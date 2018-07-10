Argentina's Economy CONTINUES To CRASH! - Peso Reaches RECORD LOW
Josh Sigurdson talks with author and economic analyst John Sneisen about the crippled Argentina economy as the Peso recently hits a new low record low... At least since the last peso hyperinflated and created less than 2 decades ago. The Argentinian Peso fell below 29/USD which says a lot considering in comparison, the US dollar is also falling and devaluing at a rapid rate. Call it relative motion for the global monetary system. The country has thrown $450 million at the market in an attempt to "stabilize" the problem, and most mainstream economists believe it has, paying no attention at all to history which plagues Argentina with over a dozen run-away or hyperinflations just over the past century. John also goes into the habit of the central bank's "carry trade" of low interest rates and liquidity used to buy "growth" and "inflation-linked" assets in emerging markets. The fiat system always falls. It always has, it always will going back to 1024AD in China. Eventually. As long as we believe in central planning, quantitative easing, fractional reserve lending, vast quantities of debt and legal tender laws we will see the same failures repeat themselves. We must open up to the free market. Competing currencies. Let the individual decide and don't enforce this insane debt bestowed on the masses by the same people who repeat history over and over again for eternity, making people subservient to debt and those who thrive on debt. The fundamentals are off the table due to the level of manipulation in the monetary system as well as in the markets, so one cannot put a date on the coming crash, it's simply inevitable, so people SHOULD be prepared! Individuals must educate themselves, be independent, rule themselves and of course decentralize their lives! You can solve these problems for yourself and your family, but it's up to you! Stay tuned as we continue to cover the issues of Argentina. Video edited by Josh Sigurdson Featuring: Josh Sigurdson John Sneisen
Posted by Bob Chapman
