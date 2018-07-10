Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

INDEPENDENCE DAY: TRUMP, Q & THE POLITICS OF HATE






Happy Independence Day. You still have the ability to think independently. But there seems to be an orchestrated strategy to corral the masses into believing that all hope is lost. Q is just a LARP. President Trump is a Rothschild puppet. Nothing has changed and nothing ever will. Not a great thought on the 4th of July. Let's talk about it...











