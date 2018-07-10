INDEPENDENCE DAY: TRUMP, Q & THE POLITICS OF HATE

Happy Independence Day. You still have the ability to think
independently. But there seems to be an orchestrated strategy to corral
the masses into believing that all hope is lost. Q is just a LARP.
President Trump is a Rothschild puppet. Nothing has changed and nothing
ever will. Not a great thought on the 4th of July. Let's talk about
it...
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment