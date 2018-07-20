Boom, The Entire Plan Has Been Taken To The Next Level
Mueller knows that the Russian's cannot be extradited to the United States. Putin just called his bluff. Mueller is preparing to protect those who committed crimes by giving them immunity. During a press conference with Trump the lights went out when Trump was explaining that he backs the intelligence agencies. Putin has pushed the agenda, he allegedly handed Trump all communications of the deep state. US has launched a Uranium one probe for tariffs. Is it for tariffs or is it to investigate Clinton and Uranium 1 deal.Afghanistan wants to control the talks not the US. Syria has found more weapons belonging to the IS and they belong to the western coalition forces.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment