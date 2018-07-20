THIS IS WHY PEOPLE ARE PREPARING FOR WORLD WAR 3! (EMERGENCY ALERT)
So many are so eager to wage war, it's so impressive, and so hi-tech. But they seem to forget, a nuclear war is not winnable, everyone loses. The only prize that they will be able to obtain in the end, is an indefinitely irradiated wasteland........
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment