Max Igan on The Infinite Fringe - TFR - July 16, 2018
The humans and the Psychopaths are playing on the compassion of the people. However it's not as black and white or polarized as this. Psychopaths are a distinct breed. So are those with narcissistic personality disorders. There are vast differences between the narcissist the sociopath and the psychopath. And none of these are rare. They're all around us and make up 40% of the population. And that's not including all of the borderline personality disorders. There is a division in the psychiatric communities as to whether or not it can be healed. If you're ever wondering how other people sleep at night or how they live with their own bad behavior you're probably dealing with a person with a personality disorder. It's complex and often misdiagnosed.
Posted by Bob Chapman
