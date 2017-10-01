Benjamin Fulford : Khazarian mafia doomed as a result of Putin Trump secret agreement
By Benjamin Fulford :
These days, reading The New York Times and other Khazarian mafia corporate propaganda is like reading Pravda just before the fall of the Soviet Union. Nobody believes their lies. Yet even they are being forced to report that the Soviet Socialist European Union is in deep trouble. That’s because U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed their common enemy is the Khazarian mafia. They are acting on this in many ways, as we shall see below.
We will return to that, but first, let’s look at two recent opinion polls that show the Khazarian mafia has lost control in the U.S. The first is an Axios poll that shows 92% of Republicans and 72% of Americans overall believe that “traditional major news sources report news they know to be fake, false, or purposely misleading.” https://www.axios.com/trump-effect-92-percent-republicans-media-fake-news-9c1bbf70-0054-41dd-b506-0869bb10f08c.html
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment