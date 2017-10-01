Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

BREAKING : Ecuador is about to give up Assange !!


The Death Of Wikileaks And End For Assange




 In this video, Luke Rudkowski and Jason Bermas of WeAreChange explain how the end for Assange seems like an inevitability at this point and that means the death of WikiLeaks as well, as Assange is the driving force behind the organization. This has massive implications for free speech globally as well as journalism in general.









The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)