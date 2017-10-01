BREAKING : Ecuador is about to give up Assange !!

In this video, Luke Rudkowski and Jason Bermas of WeAreChange explain
how the end for Assange seems like an inevitability at this point and
that means the death of WikiLeaks as well, as Assange is the driving
force behind the organization. This has massive implications for free
speech globally as well as journalism in general.
