Back from the dead - Frozen humans brought back to life
Anita Riskin is one of hundreds of people who believe in cryonics - the process where doctors freeze human bodies. Preserve them, so that some time in the future they can be resuscitated - brought back to life. Now, as Anita Riskin sets out on her amazing journey, for the first time, you'll see how it's actually done - at times, quite graphically. For forty years, 60 Minutes have been telling Australians the world’s greatest stories. Tales that changed history, our nation and our lives. Reporters Liz Hayes, Allison Langdon, Tara Brown, Charles Wooley, Liam Bartlett and Tom Steinfort look past the headlines because there is always a bigger picture. Sundays are for 60 Minutes.
