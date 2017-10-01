The Waco Lie
Maybe Koresh had some damning evidence of certain someones in the government? Janet Reno was in charge and Bill Clinton was the president. The most disturbing thing about this was that the government used Delta Operators to kill American citizens including children. The children that they cared so much about were shot and burned alive. This case always makes my blood boil. I have never heard that Koresh had information about people in the government but I think with all the sex trafficking and child trafficking it's an angle worth looking into.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment