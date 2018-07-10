10 Expert Predict When The Imminent Economic Collapse & Stock Market Crash Will Happen
Will the Economic Collapse happen in 2018? These 10 well-known expert and strategists predict when will the U.S. economy collapse. The risks of a recession in the next 18-24 months are rising and the markets are potentially on a collision course for a major stock market crash. Are You Prepared For The Coming Economic Collapse And The Next Great Depression? If a U.S. economic collapse occurs, it will happen quickly. For example, the U.S. economy almost collapsed on September 17, 2008. That's the day the Reserve Primary Fund broke the buck. Panicked investors withdrew a record $140 billion from money market accounts where businesses keep cash to fund day-to-day operations. If withdrawals had gone on for even a week, the entire economy would have halted. That meant trucks would stop rolling, grocery stores would run out of food, and businesses would shut down. Fortunately, the Federal Reserve Chairman and U.S. Treasury Secretary noticed the signal and knew what it meant. Ben Bernanke was a Great Depression scholar. Hank Paulson was a Wall Street veteran. Their bailout plan supplied enough cash to prevent a total collapse. The 2008 financial crisis did plenty of damage, but it could have been much worse.
