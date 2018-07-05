5G is just the tip of the iceberg
5G is coming, and people are worried. Well, should we be?
To answer that question, we need to know what studies have been done on the safety of microwave-frequency digital radio transmissions.
We need to look at WiFi, Bluetooth, 3G, and 4G studies, as well! After all, much of the concern about 5G is based on the results of those studies.
It turns out that there ARE a ton of studies out there that indicate that yes, it looks bad.
Of course, there is also the SAR "heating effect" argument, which is part of the problem as we'll see...
Now, as bad as this stuff sounds, the fact is we need more studies - or rather, a thorough, long-term study with control groups, the proper consideration of other toxins, and so on.
In short, we need a continuation of the studies mentioned in these papers. At the moment, that seems unlikely to happen.
So, there you have it: Why I don't like to use and be saturated in WiFi, Bluetooth, and cell phone signals!
