How the Financial Reset Will Impact You (ENCORE) | Lynette Zang (Jun 19 18)
How will the coming financial reset impact your cash, savings, retirement accounts, stock, bonds, real estate, mortgage, student loans, gold, silver, and other assets? Will the collapse DESTROY WEALTH or TRANSFER IT from the unprepared to the those who have positioned themselves in advance? What facts do we have to go on from past financial resets, and what signals can we glean from current official documents and filings being released?
Reluctant Preppers host Dunagun Kaiser engages Lynette Zang, chief Market Analyst at ITM Trading to field your viewer questions in this lively and pointed exploration of the issues of greatest concern to you!
