ALEX JONES (FULL SHOW) Thursday 7/5/18: Important Rebroadcast
Date: Thursday July 05, 2018 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Thursday, July 5th: Anti-American Unrest - A grown man stole a teenager’s Trump hat in an unprovoked attack caught on film. The incident happened days after leftist politicians like Maxine Waters encouraged their base to accost Trump-supporting Americans. Correspondingly, the implosion of the left was on full display after an “abolish ICE” activist climbed the Statue of Liberty and a statement from the DNC said “America’s founding promise remains out of reach for too many families.” Internationally, Trump calls out OPEC to reduce gas prices to reciprocate America’s military services. Also, Turkey’s President Erdogan will enjoy greater powers under the country’s new constitution. Stay informed and God Bless the USA!
