What’s the Vatican Doing At Bilderberg, DETAINED 2X’s
In this video, Luke Rudkowski of WeAreChange gives you the latest
breaking news on Cardinal Pietro Parolin the secretary of state for the
Vatican appearing at the secret society Bilderberg Group 2018 meeting in
Turin Italy. Dan Dicks of Press For Truth discuss our efforts to
confront Bilderberg members.
