The Agenda 'Break World Order’, Elite Meet To Counter
Bill Priestap said that Strzok was much more involved in the Clinton email case. DOJ caves and will give the gang of eight the classified documents on spygate. Trump pushes the Awan, Debbie Wasserman Shultz cover up, puts a spotlight on it. US struck a deal with China over the ZTE phone, there will be a fine and the other details are forth coming. Strange sonic booms in Cuba and now China at the US embassies. Czech PM rejects Merkels suggestion about refugees. European refiners side with Trump over Iran. Taliban and Afghanistan government come to an agreement of a ceasefire. Russia says they are not leaving Syria. Merkel says the US is trying to break world order. Elite attend the annual Bilderberg meeting to discuss how they can get back into power.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment