Q ANON: "What a wonderful day."

They would never indict Obama. Race riots would break out everywhere. Therefore, they will all get away with it unless they have solid, direct evidence of child abuse, which I doubt they have. HRC is above the law, IMO. You even see that in the IG report. I watched the hearing, and the democrats want it all shut down...for the sake of the children...I kid you not.
