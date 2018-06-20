The Simulation Theory - Hacking Reality

This is the new groundbraking film from Quantum Gravity Research.
Is there an 8-dimensional "engine" behind our universe? Join Marion Kerr
on a fun, visually exciting journey as she explores a mysterious,
highly complex structure known simply as 'E8'--a weird, 8-dimensional
mathematical object that for some, strange reason, appears to encode all
of the particles and forces of our 3-dimensional universe.
