Putin Threatens Renewed Conflict Over Trumps Secret Space Program
And now the other side of the story. Israel reigns supreme over the US. It also has a backdoor, a window into computer chips everywhere. A chip within a chip it's been called. Israel can hack anyone anywhere anytime. If you want to know whose really behind militarization of space, for purposes of global domination look no further than those people who hold Trump's debt and have kept his business empire aloft all these years. The Russians and American military have been shadow tagging each other upstairs for years. Beats video games. Back to reality. This is grand standing on Putins part to save face and not be upstaged by Trump in front of the Russian people.
