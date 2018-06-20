The End of the Fed Fueled Boom And US Dollar Collapse is Near with Ed Bugos
Jeff interviews Senior Analyst and fellow Dollar Vigilante, Ed Bugos. Topics include: reasons why we are getting close to the dollar collapse, boom and bust cycles, treasuries, rising yields, Keynesian economics and mainstream sleight of hand, rising interest rates, incentivized wealth consumption measured as growth, central bank and the creation of money, shrinking liquidity pool, money supply a key effector, market dynamics and chaos, what happens to the crypto market during the collapse?
Bob Chapman
