Proof the Shadow Government exists - Unacknowledged and Sirius Documentary
So the deep state or shadow government has more power than POTUS, how the hell can they be dismantled?
Very simple but could be hard! Just stop consuming, don’t buy their oil , don't consume their tv, don’t wear their clothes, get the children out of public schools, don’t consume their food or drugs. If we all did this, in just a few days they would panic.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment