Proof the Shadow Government exists - Unacknowledged and Sirius Documentary










So the deep state or shadow government has more power than POTUS, how the hell can they be dismantled?﻿

Very simple but could be hard! Just stop consuming, don’t buy their oil , don't consume their tv, don’t wear their clothes, get the children out of public schools, don’t consume their food or drugs. If we all did this, in just a few days they would panic.﻿






The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
