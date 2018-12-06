BREAKING: TUCSON STRANGE HAPPENINGS UPDATE

Breaking: New developments today out of Tucson involving Veterans on Patrol requires careful analysis. The suggestions of well intentioned but ignorant, or bad actors, may lead good people to violate the law while trying to help investigate child trafficking. We need to be careful not to be swayed by agent provocateurs while using discernment to continue supporting the honorable patriots among us who have sworn to help expose and end this horrific, systemic problem.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment