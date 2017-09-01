ALEX JONES (FULL SHOW) Monday 6/18/18: Roger Stone, Matt Bracken, George Noory
Date: Monday June 18, 2018 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Monday, June 18th: Narrative Battle - The media is pushing the false narrative that illegal children are being held in concentration camp-like facilities despite current reports comparing the facilities to dormitories with outdoor recreation. Correspondingly, the Trump admin could be holding up to 30,000 children by August in the push to enforce federal immigration laws. Joining today’s show is Roger Stone providing an exclusive response to the publications linking him with a Russian national during the 2016 campaign. Also, Matt Bracken explains the Russiagate implosion. Furthermore, radio host George Noory discusses geopolitics and enigmatic phenomena. Call and tune in now!
Posted by Bob Chapman
