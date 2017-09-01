Digital Dystopia Revealed

In this video, Luke Rudkowski of WeAreChange gives is joined by Max Igan where they discuss important topics on technology, including cryptocurrency, the internet of things, and the emergence of the social credit score and what that means for human beings and their relationships with the state. Will this technology create a massive slave state or will people use it to empower themselves? Join these two media mavericks as the digital dystopia is revealed.
