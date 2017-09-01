Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Did Washington Just Bomb Syrian Government Troops?

 A "mysterious" attack on Syrian government forces in southwest Syria earlier today has left as many as 52 Syrian (and Iraqi) troops dead. The Syrian media blames Washington, which has been warning Syria for several weeks to leave ISIS forces alone in the area. Who did it...and why?













The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)