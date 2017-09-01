Did Washington Just Bomb Syrian Government Troops?

A "mysterious" attack on Syrian government forces in southwest Syria earlier today has left as many as 52 Syrian (and Iraqi) troops dead. The Syrian media blames Washington, which has been warning Syria for several weeks to leave ISIS forces alone in the area. Who did it...and why?
