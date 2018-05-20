WARNING! US GIVE LAST CHANCE TO N.KOREA AND DEMAND CONCRETE STEPS
U.S. seeks 'concrete actions' from North Korea before planned talks. The president will not have the meeting without seeing concrete steps and concrete actions take place by North Korea, so the president will actually be getting something. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says he told Kim Jong-un that North Korea would have to agree to take "irreversible" steps toward shutting their program in any deal with US President Donald Trump. The deal with North Korea is very much in the making and will be, if completed, a very good one for the World. Time and place to be determined.
Posted by Bob Chapman
