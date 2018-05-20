ALEX JONES (FULL SHOW) Tuesday 5/1/18: News, Leo Zagami, Mike Adams, Paul Joseph Watson
Date: Tuesday May 01, 2018 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Tuesday, May 1st: Mueller Questions Leaked! - The list of questions the special counsel was going to ask Trump is now public! President Trump said the leak is disgraceful. The circus grows as Mueller's ex-assistant says errors in the leak "prove" it came from Trump! Joining today’s show is Michael Snyder discussing his congressional run and years of experience in the infowar. Also, Mike Adams of NaturalNews.com is in-studio to talk about natural health advancements and online censorship. Call and tune in now!
Bob Chapman
