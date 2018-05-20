Trade War Between US & China Is "On Hold"

Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

 In what looks to us like confirmation that the US has officially kicked the can down the road, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Sunday that China and the US were putting a trade war "on hold" as the two sides work to hammer out a comprehensive trade agreement that will be acceptable to both sides.







