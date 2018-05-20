Trade War Between US & China Is "On Hold"

In what looks to us like confirmation that the US has officially kicked
the can down the road, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Sunday
that China and the US were putting a trade war "on hold" as the two
sides work to hammer out a comprehensive trade agreement that will be
acceptable to both sides.
