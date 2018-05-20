Devin Nunes Declared ‘IT’S OVER’ For the Disgraced FBI

California Rep. Devin Nunes has been a relentless force for truth throughout this entire Spygate scandal, which is unfolding as the greatest political scandal in the history of the United States. Now, we’re learning that the FBI planted a MOLE within the Trump campaign to spy. This, Nunes declares will be game over for the FBI. Nunes correctly stated that no HONEST American will stand for it. He’s right.
