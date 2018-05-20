Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

PROPHETIC WARNING FROM...JOHN McAFEE?!?!?!





While the end of the world has always been something mocked by the world, we are living in a time when even secular folks see the potential totalitarian threat of a dictator who takes over and deploys the blockchain on society. This potential outcome is so aligned with the prophetic warnings found in Revelation 13, that it should not be ignored by the church!









