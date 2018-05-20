PROPHETIC WARNING FROM...JOHN McAFEE?!?!?!

While the end of the world has always been something mocked by the
world, we are living in a time when even secular folks see the potential
totalitarian threat of a dictator who takes over and deploys the
blockchain on society. This potential outcome is so aligned with the
prophetic warnings found in Revelation 13, that it should not be ignored
by the church!
