The Pieces Are Being Rearranged To Trap The Deep State
The North Korea summit is back on, the trap was set and the deep state went for it. Greece and Turkey make deals with Russia regarding pipelines and ship building. US warships enter South China sea according to unknown sources. Syria submits names to the UN to create a new constitution. Lavrov says Russia should control the southern part of Syria. Israel and Iran might be in negotiations for peace in the region, Syria might follow Putin's lead and ask Iran to leave Syria, in doing this the agreement will include the coalition forces and Russia will control the southern part of Syria with the Syrian Army. The pieces are now being rearranged to trap the deep state.
Posted by Bob Chapman
