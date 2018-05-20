Breaking News - United States and Europe not in line on North Korea and Iran
North Korea doesn't necessarily distinguish between the Obama administration and the Trump administration; that was just a deal with America. That was a deal with the White House," he added, referring to the 2015 deal with Iran, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. The deal, considered a hallmark of the Obama administration, eased sanctions on Iran in exchange for limits to Tehran's nuclear program. Trump has long criticized the accord, saying it does not address Iran's growing ballistic missile program nor it nuclear activities beyond 2025. Pulling out of the deal undoes a lot of progress in restraining Iran's ambitions, according to retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Daniel Davis, a senior defense fellow for Defense Priorities.
Posted by Bob Chapman
