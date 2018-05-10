Q AN0N: Latest New Posts - The truth of the deal.
Ephesians Chapter 6:10-13 Finally, my brethren, be strong in the Lord, and in the power of his might. 11 Put on the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil. 12 For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places. 13 Wherefore take unto you the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand. I think those controlled by Satan and commit suicide are the ones that he is done with; and has no more use for, he would fill them full of such despair it would lead them to taking their own lives. Praying for you and all Patriots, Stay strong. and "Stand"
