10 Things That Will Happen After The Imminent Economic Collapse & Stock Market CRASH!
What will happen after the Economic Collapse? Looking back at what happened during or our own Great Depression, I have come to realize that an economic collapse and stock market crash, if it were to happen, would have the compound effect of combining all woes we so diligently prepare for into one huge mess – a mess that may take decades to resolve. I worry about this, because, as prepared as I may be, I find it difficult to wrap my head around a mega economic collapse that will result in food and water shortages, power outages, civil disobedience, medical crisis, and worse. A global economic collapse, which, as tragic as it may be, is a short term event, will change our lives forever…
Today, millions of Americans say that they believe that the United States is on the verge of a major economic collapse and will soon be entering another big stock market crash and Great Depression. The Economic Doomsday is here. The second financial bubble is going to soon burst, and there’s nothing anyone can do about it. The Federal Reserve has set up the American economy for financial collapse for printing trillions of dollars back in 2008 and 2009. The Federal Reserve’s policies of printing trillions of dollars back in ’08-09 have locked into place a serious financial crisis at some point in our future. Going so far as to intimate the financial collapse and stock market crash will occur at least some time in the next two years, It’s unavoidable, and no one can stop it. Top economists predict that within the next 18-24 months, the imminent economic collapse will happen. The Federal Reserve has set up the American economy for financial collapse and market crash for printing trillions of dollars back in 2008 and 2009. The Federal Reserve’s policies of printing trillions of dollars back in ’08-09 have locked into place a serious financial crisis and market crash....
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
