Mnuchin's Name Moves Up On The List
ADP releases their latest employment report and the job market is cooling off, of course these are the manipulated numbers. If the job market is so great why aren't employees receiving raises and why aren't employers pushing salaries higher if they can't find anyone to take a job.Retail sales are a disaster and online sales are not the problem. GDP number have been revised. Trump and Mnuchin clash on trade with China, Mnuchin is trying to manage the situation while Trump is pushing hard with tariffs, is Mnuchin on the list? ECB says watching the Italian problem. Venezuela's inflation is out of control.
Posted by Bob Chapman
