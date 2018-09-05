Evil Has Lost Control, The Deal Silenced Everyone
Trump calling out fake news once again.Pompeo is now returning from NK with the 3 prisoners. The peace deal is still a go. The new Armenian Prime Minister wants relations with Turkey and Russia. Obama and John Kerry are in panic mode after the Trump withdraws from Iran deal. Israel fires missiles into Syria saying they destroyed an Iranian base, Syria says the missile were destroyed. Q drops some more intel on Iran and how the deep state is panicking.
Posted by Bob Chapman
