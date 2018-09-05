ALEX JONES (FULL SHOW) Wednesday 5/9/18: Zach Intel, Leo Zagami, Beth Chapman, Kristy Mazurek
Date: Wednesday May 09, 2018 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Wednesday, May 9th: Trump Brings Captives Home - President Trump said he will personally greet the three U.S. captives returning from North Korea. The move shows goodwill between the two nations as the nuclear disarmament summit looms in the near future. Joining today’s show is Vatican expert Leo Zagami to break down news from Italy. Also, bounty hunter Beth Chapman explains big tech’s next censorship campaign. Furthermore, victim of NY attorney general Schneiderman Kristy Mazurek discusses her encounter. Call and tune in now!
