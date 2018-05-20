ALEX JONES (FULL SHOW) Sunday 5/20/18: Mueller To Indict InfoWars & Roger Stone?!?
Date: Sunday May 20, 2018 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Sunday, May 20th: Dems Back on Gun Control - Democrats are once again calling for gun control following a shooting in Texas that left 10 dead and 10 wounded, although some have admitted new legislation would have been unable to stop the killer. Questions still remain over an FBI plant working within the Trump campaign under Obama’s watch. How much did he know? In world news, China announced it's abandoning its trade war with America. On today’s show, we’ll discuss the new revelations surrounding the phony Russia witch hunt and how Trump can avoid falling for Mueller’s trap. Tune in!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment