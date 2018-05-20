Clif High C60 & Preparing for Long Life, What's Next?
Part 1: Clif High rejoins the show to discuss the future where humans live 125 to 200 years old. How will your life change and what should you do to prepare for a long life? We discuss the consequences of a long life without taking care of your long term health in the process (other factors such as dementia). This is a needed conversation that humans around the planet should be having if they are planning on pursuing life extension methods. Clif also talks about his recent sabbatical and his shifting passions and interests. Something most of us can relate to!
